Ye explains himself again, and this time the answer is autism

Ye, formerly Kanye West, stands on the Grammys red carpet as wife Bianca bares her shoulders in advance of stripping down to a see-through dress.

Ye is redefining Ye once again, and this time the answer is autism.

“I went to this doctor, one that worked with Justin Bieber, one that worked with — I’m not even gonna name the other names,” he said on “The Download” podcast that came out this week. “My wife took me to do that, ‘cause she say, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar. I’ve seen bipolar before. I’ve seen’ — she’s educated, so — ‘I’ve seen bipolar before.’”

Ye, known as Kanye West before legally changing his name in 2021, was referring to his wife Bianca Censori. They wed in a private ceremony in 2022, about three weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized and a month or so before word of that wedding went public.

Censori — a trained architect with bachelor’s and master’s degrees — has spent a lot of time since their wedding barely dressed in front of photographers, including at the 2025 Grammys last weekend. And apparently assessing his diagnosis.

Ye’s bipolar diagnosis came in 2016 as a result of his being hospitalized in a sleep-deprivation health scare.

“Come to find out it’s really a case of autism that I have,” Ye continued on the podcast, hosted by Justin Laboy. “And autism takes you to a ‘Rain Man’ thing, where you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’ma wear this Trump hat, ‘cause I just like Trump in general, and then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point. And that’s my problem: When fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I‘ll do it the opposite way, just because ‘Laaaa la la la / I got my money, right’?”

The performer famously supported President Trump for years, saying that wearing a MAGA hat made him feel like Superman. Then he lost confidence in his candidate in the summer of 2020 and launched his own abbreviated — and obviously unsuccessful — campaign to be POTUS No. 46.

Ye said he hasn’t taken his bipolar medication since he found out that it wasn’t “the right diagnosis.” It’s unclear how long ago that was.

The challenge, he said, was “finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity. Obviously, that’s what I bring to the world.”

That creativity will be seen again in his upcoming solo album “Bully,” named for when his 9-year-old son Saint “was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” Ye said. It’s due out on daughter North’s birthday, June 15.

