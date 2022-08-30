Four faces to watch from big fall movies
One of the benefits of a fall season full of adult dramas and prestige titles is the opportunity to watch actors sink their chops into juicy showcase roles.
The four actors below are each poised for big-screen breakthroughs in the next two months that could carry them all the way into awards season.
The Oscars are seven months away but it’s not too early to take stock of the fall’s early arriving contenders.
Danielle Deadwyler, ‘Till’
After a steady rise in a variety of TV projects, Deadwyler delivered a stunning one-two punch last year with supporting roles in the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” and the star-studded Netflix western “The Harder They Fall.” Now she’s carrying the emotional historical drama “Till” as Mamie Till-Mobley, a mother who becomes a civil rights crusader and icon after the brutal death of her son, Emmett.
Harry Styles, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’
Already one of the biggest pop stars in the world today, Styles — who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” — steps into his most significant film roles yet. In Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” he’s the seemingly perfect husband to Florence Pugh’s unsettled housewife, and in the Amazon drama “My Policeman,” he’s a gay man hiding his sexuality in the oppressive U.K. of the 1950s.
Paul Mescal, ‘Aftersun’ and ‘God’s Creatures’
The “Normal People” Emmy nominee had two films premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year and both are due this fall from A24. The thriller “God’s Creatures” stars Emily Watson as the matriarch of a family in a small fishing town, but it’s “Aftersun,” where Mescal plays a young father bonding with his daughter on a bittersweet summer vacation, that earned the actor more “Normal People"-level raves.
Dolly De Leon, ‘Triangle of Sadness’
The veteran Filipino actor hit the Cannes Film Festival like a hurricane with her scene-stealing role in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning social satire. Many felt she walked away with the whole movie, and her commanding turn in the film’s third act could make De Leon a force come Oscar time.
Only good movies
Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.