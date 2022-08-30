Advertisement
Breakout choices in entertainment this fall

A look at 2022's fall entertainment offerings.
(Yuri Hasegawa / For the Times | Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times | Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

It’s often said that there are just two certainties in life, death and taxes. But entertainment journalists and critics can add a third: the fall preview. Under normal circumstances, the fall season is an exciting time of renewal for viewers and consumers of the arts, an occasion to shake off the late-summer blahs and survey the changing landscape with renewed anticipation and excitement. The fall preview includes retrospectives from contemporary artists, music from new and familiar voices, genre-bending local theatrical premieres, television that can be comfort food or foundation shifters and the hopeful resurgence of a beleaguered film scene looking for game-changing boosters — like we all seem to be.

Photo by Dania Maxwell, lettering by Angela Southern

Art for the top of the digital music list for the fall preview section.

The 28 essential albums and concerts you need to check out this fall

Los Angeles, CA - Rap artist Doechii poses for portraits at Neuehouse Hollywood on Friday, July 29, 2022.

From Silly Bandz to bare-breasted warrior: How Doechii became hip-hop’s most electrifying new star

Photo by Jason Armond, lettering by Angela Southern

Art for the top of the digital television fall preview list.

The 20 shows our TV experts are most excited to watch this fall

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Lee Ralph put in the time and the work. Hollywood is finally taking notice

Photo by Yuri Hasegawa / For the Times, lettering by Angela Southern

Art for the top of the digital movies list for the fall preview section.

The 14 fall awards contenders set to open before November

A man and a woman embracing in a bed

Four faces to watch from big fall movies

OLIVIA WILDE as Mary, FLORENCE PUGH as Alice and SYDNEY CHANDLER as Bunny in New Line Cinema's "DON'T WORRY DARLING"

Why ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ chose Palm Springs as the setting for its hedonistic mystery world

Photo by Wally Skalij, lettering by Angela Southern

Art for the top of the digital arts list for fall preview.

21 things our arts critics can’t wait to do, see and listen to this fall in California

Pacific Palisades, California August 15, 2022-Deaf West Theatre artistic director DJ Kurs at the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

How L.A.’s Deaf West is becoming the American theater company of the moment

Photo by Jason Armond, lettering by Angela Southern

Art for the top of the digital books listings for the fall preview/

30 books we can’t wait for this fall

Laura Warrell, author of "Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm"

L.A. novelist Laura Warrell on the music and heartbreak that inspired her debut

Manuel Muñoz is seen in a denim shirt, holding his head into his hand, before a white brick wall.

Manuel Muñoz’s stories capture a Central Valley you’ve never seen

