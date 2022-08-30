Breakout choices in entertainment this fall

It’s often said that there are just two certainties in life, death and taxes. But entertainment journalists and critics can add a third: the fall preview. Under normal circumstances, the fall season is an exciting time of renewal for viewers and consumers of the arts, an occasion to shake off the late-summer blahs and survey the changing landscape with renewed anticipation and excitement. The fall preview includes retrospectives from contemporary artists, music from new and familiar voices, genre-bending local theatrical premieres, television that can be comfort food or foundation shifters and the hopeful resurgence of a beleaguered film scene looking for game-changing boosters — like we all seem to be.

