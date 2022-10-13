Review: ‘The Swimmer’ freestyles through erotically charged waters

Five chiseled male bodies race with vigorous agility in “The Swimmer,” a brightly colored and cleverly erotic queer sports drama. Only one of these athletes will earn a ticket to the Olympic Games, and the hyper-determined Erez (Omer Perelman Striks) must ensure that it’s him — even if out of the water he is drowning in an identity crisis.

Despite their homophobic and tyrannical Russian coach Dima (Igal Reznik) breeding unhealthy competition, a friendship develops between Erez and another contender in training, Nevo (Asaf Jonas). The former, however, secretly lusts after his new pal.

Tormented by his desire to succeed and the attraction he feels, Erez agrees to hide his sexual orientation at Dima’s forceful request.

Contained within a handful of locations, this economically conceived film from Israeli writer-director Adam Kalderon offers a distinct aesthetic personality, mostly reflected in what Erez wears, and a playfully defiant tone.

But the impact of the narrative hinges on Perelman Striks’ fierce performance that conveys the character’s desperation to fulfill the promise of his talent and the frustrating inner battle to suppress his truth. The fury in the actor’s eyes, as he buzzes his hair off to please the coach or as he begs for another chance, has a searing effect. The acting at times, not only of the lead but of the supporting cast, brims with unmeasured explosiveness that surpasses what seems necessary. Those instances, luckily, are few.

The team’s other three swimmers fit more easily within traditional expectations of masculinity. Their nude playfulness in the showers, which excludes Erez, and their casual use of discriminatory language exemplify the toxicity of certain men-only spaces. In turn, Kalderon properly addresses the mistreatment of women in this male-dominated microcosm via two staff members who resonate with Erez’s uphill battle to shine.

From its opening credits sequence, where a man shaves the naked body of another, the film is coated in the propulsive synth score by French indie band the Penelopes. That energy carries over to a simple but spectacularly effective magical realist dance set piece that paints “The Swimmer” with an air of liberation when the protagonist finally chooses himself.