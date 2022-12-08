Advertisement
Share
Movies

Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot

A woman with long black hair wearing a silver headband and body armor while wielding a sword and shield
Gal Gadot stars as the titular hero of “Wonder Woman.” There will be no “Wonder Woman 3.”
(Clay Enos / Warner Bros.)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.

Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3” starring Gal Gadot is not moving forward at Warner Bros., according to a Wednesday report from the Hollywood Reporter. The third installment in the superhero saga is the latest DC project to be scrapped following the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which has resulted in mass layoffs and a controversial creative overhaul.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Actor Leslie Grace on the set of the new Batgirl movie on January 13, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Company Town

Warner Bros. axes $90-million ‘Batgirl’ movie. Directors ‘saddened and shocked’

The DC film about the superhero sidekick fell short of what the company wanted for its key comic book franchise and no longer fit with the studio’s film strategy, sources said.

Advertisement

According to anonymous sources cited by THR, director Jenkins recently submitted her plans for the sequel to DC Studios, now helmed by filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. In October, Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav hired the duo to spearhead a new, more unified strategy across film, television and animation.

Gunn and Safran were reportedly among the execs who broke the news to Jenkins by telling the filmmaker that her vision for “Wonder Woman 3” did not line up with their plans for the future of DC.

Jenkins’ last Wonder Woman film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” did well at the pandemic box office in December 2020 but was panned by critics. In 2017, the flagship “Wonder Woman” received rave reviews, made history as the first major superhero film directed by a woman (Jenkins) and scored the biggest domestic opening for a title directed by a woman.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "Wonder Woman 1984."

Movies

‘Wonder Woman 3’ in the works as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ exceeds box office projections

Warner Bros. announced that it would fast-track development of ‘Wonder Woman 3’ after the newly released ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ did better than expected at the box office.

“Wonder Woman” also helped launch the career of Gadot, who starred as the Amazonian warrior goddess in both of Jenkins’ comic-book adaptations. According to THR, Gadot was set to earn $20 million for “Wonder Woman 3,” while Jenkins was slated to make $12 million, not including backend bonuses.

Representatives for Jenkins and Gadot did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The “Wonder Woman” news comes several months after Warner Bros. Discovery made the widely criticized decision to shelve DC’s “Batgirl,” which had already been shot and cost $90 million to make. The company has also purged a number of other live-action and animated titles tied to its streaming service, HBO Max.

Behind the scenes filming for HBO's "House of the Dragon"

Company Town

HBO Max returns to Prime Video as Warner Bros. Discovery searches for revenue

Amazon Prime Video begins offering HBO Max to its subscribers for $14.99 a month as Warner Bros. Discovery looks to boost revenue and subscribers.

On Monday, Gadot celebrated the anniversary of her casting as Wonder Woman on Twitter and Instagram, saying she couldn’t “wait to share her next chapter” with fans.

“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world,” she wrote. “I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up.”

MoviesCompany Town
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement