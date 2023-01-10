Kate Winslet coaching a child reporter through her first interview will make your day

A heartwarming video of Kate Winslet comforting a young journalist has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

In the clip, which has amassed more than 2 million views on Twitter alone, Winslet gave a child reporter an empowering pep talk after the journalist revealed she has never conducted a celebrity interview before.

Wearing a shirt that said “kinderreporterin” (or “child reporter” in German), Martha was covering an “Avatar: The Way of Water” press junket for the German children’s news program “Logo!” when she sat down with Winslet.

“This is your first time doing it?” Winslet asked Martha at the top of the interview, shared by @soyszenrita on Twitter.

“OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s gonna be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be. So we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is gonna be a really fantastic interview.”

A description for the official video uploaded by “Logo!” notes in German that Martha was “pretty nervous” to interview the Oscar-winning actor, who plays fierce Na’vi leader Ronal in the blockbuster sequel to James Cameron’s “Avatar.” But Winslet “cheered her up.”

A sweet photo of the novice reporter taking a selfie with the “Titanic” and “Mare of Easttown” star has also been widely shared on social media.

“You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared,” Winslet told Martha in the video. “Everything’s gonna be amazing, OK? You’ve got this. OK, let’s do it!”

In recent weeks, Winslet has been busy promoting “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which just eclipsed “Top Gun: Maverick” as the highest-grossing global release of 2022 and has drawn mostly positive reviews from critics — along with criticism from Native American communities.

Also among the film’s main cast are Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver.