All the movie trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2023, from ‘Scream’ to ‘Creed’

Trailers for “Scream VI,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Creed III” and several other highly anticipated films aired during the Super Bowl this year.

Major movie studios including Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. and Disney all paid big bucks to promote their hottest titles during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a rundown of all the movies that got a promotional boost during Super Bowl LVII.

‘65’

Sony Pictures promoted “65,” a science-fiction thriller starring Adam Driver as a pilot who crashes and becomes stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman.

“65” hits theaters March 10.

‘Air’

Amazon Prime Video purchased a spot for “Air,” the latest directorial effort from Ben Affleck about basketball legend Michael Jordan’s groundbreaking partnership with Nike. The cast includes Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

“Air” opens in theaters April 5.

‘Cocaine Bear’

Universal Pictures devoted a Super Bowl spot to “Cocaine Bear,” a thriller based on the true story of a black bear that ingested a dangerous amount of cocaine after a drug runner’s plane crashed in a Georgia forest in 1985.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, “Cocaine Bear” stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and Scott Seiss.

“Cocaine Bear” hits theaters Feb. 24.

‘Creed III’

MGM Pictures used its Super Bowl spot to advertise the third installment in the “Creed” franchise starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

Directed by Jordan himself, the “Rocky” spinoff opens in theaters March 3.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Paramount Pictures promoted “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” an action adventure based on the popular fantasy role-playing game of the same name.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman and Regé-Jean Page.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is out March 31.

‘Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3’

Disney used the Super Bowl broadcast to spotlight the third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the titular band of Marvel superheroes.

Written and directed by James Gunn, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters May 5.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Disney also purchased a spot for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of the hit “Indiana Jones” franchise featuring the return of Harrison Ford as the titular swashbuckling archaeologist.

Directed by James Mangold, the sequel also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens June 30.

‘Fast X’

Universal Pictures promoted “Fast X,” the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. The latest sequel will feature returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, as well as franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Jason Momoa.

“Fast X” comes to theaters May 19.

‘The Flash’

Warner Bros. aired a trailer for “The Flash,” starring embattled actor Ezra Miller as the titular speedy superhero. Directed by Andrés Muschietti, “The Flash” zooms into theaters June 16.

“The Flash” opens in theaters June 16.

‘Scream VI’

Paramount Pictures promoted the sixth installment in the “Scream” franchise, featuring returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, as well as franchise newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the slasher sequel opens March 10.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Paramount Pictures also promoted “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh installment of the “Transformers” franchise starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” hits theaters June 9.