Ezra Miller reportedly met with studio to keep ‘Flash’ from becoming next ‘Batgirl’

Embattled actor Ezra Miller and their agent sat for a meeting with Warner Bros. honchos Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy on Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said Friday. On the agenda? The fate of “The Flash.”

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that a recent mea culpa from Miller came after the actor’s team got word that De Luca and Abdy — longtime movie producers who took over Warner Bros.’ film division from former chairman Toby Emmerich in June — were considering all options regarding next summer’s release of “The Flash.”

All options including the “Batgirl” solution: That is, not releasing the $200-million superhero movie at all.

But Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, apparently cares about the Flash. “It’s one of their favorite characters to play,” a source told the trade outlet.

So the actor and agent Scott Metzger of CAA reportedly showed up to chat about how to keep the tentpole film on track for its June 23, 2023, release date. An apology for bringing negative attention to the film was also offered, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The negative headlines from recent months didn’t bother Miller much, apparently — but the possibility of losing “The Flash” to the dustbin bothered them a lot.

“The Flash,” which has been several years in the making, is currently in post-production.

Warner Bros. did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment, and no representative for Miller was reachable.

Miller, who also plays Credence Barebone in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, said in a statement last week that having “recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

The statement, released to Variety through a representative, continued. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

That apology capped a tumultuous past several months for Miller, including two arrests in Hawaii, a protective order in North Dakota and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in Vermont.