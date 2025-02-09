When and where will Super Bowl LX be played in 2026?

Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026. The Santa Clara, Calif., venue is getting the Super Bowl for the second time.

Super Bowl LIX may have just ended, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking ahead to next year.

Here’s everything we know about the next NFL championship game:

When is Super Bowl LX?

Feb. 8, 2026.

Where will Super Bowl LX be played?

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home field of the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the second Super Bowl at that location, following the Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, and the third in the Bay Area, after Stanford Stadium hosted Super Bowl XIX (49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16) following the 1984 season.

What channel will Super Bowl LX be on?

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. “Sunday Night Football” announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will likely man the booth, although Tirico might be stretched a little thin. He also will serve as the host of NBC’s prime time Olympics coverage during the Milano Cortina Winter Games from Feb. 6-22. In addition, Tirico has been named the lead NBA play-by-play announcer for NBC and Peacock starting this fall.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LX?

Just a tad early to know that. The Kansas City Chiefs are a pretty safe bet to pencil in as the AFC representative, seeing that they’ve played in five of the last six Super Bowls. Or maybe the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens will finally get over the hump. For the NFC, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles could be back. Or maybe the Detroit Lions can take care of some unfinished business from the past two seasons. Or the Washington Commanders might continue their meteoric rise.

Who is performing the Super Bowl LX halftime show?

We probably won’t know for quite some time — but since Kendrick Lamar headlined this year’s show, it’s only fair that Drake gets his turn next year, right? Or if the NFL wants to highlight some Bay Area talent, there are plenty of intriguing options, including Green Day, Metallica, Journey (and/or former lead singer Steve Perry?), the surviving members of the Grateful Dead, E-40, Too Short and — perhaps the most intriguing of them all — MC Hammer.