After benching Henry Cavill, James Gunn will direct new DC film, ‘Superman Legacy’

A man with white hair and a white beard smiling in glasses and a blue suit
James Gunn attends the 2021 premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
New DC boss James Gunn is set to direct the forthcoming movie “Superman Legacy,” the studio confirmed Wednesday. The announcement comes several months after co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran made the controversial decision to recast the superhero previously portrayed by Henry Cavill.

Coming to theaters July 11, 2025, “Superman Legacy” will serve as the flagship film for Gunn and Safran’s DC Extended Universe. Gunn also wrote the screenplay for the project, billed as “Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.”

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

