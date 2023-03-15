After benching Henry Cavill, James Gunn will direct new DC film, ‘Superman Legacy’

New DC boss James Gunn is set to direct the forthcoming movie “Superman Legacy,” the studio confirmed Wednesday. The announcement comes several months after co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran made the controversial decision to recast the superhero previously portrayed by Henry Cavill.

Coming to theaters July 11, 2025, “Superman Legacy” will serve as the flagship film for Gunn and Safran’s DC Extended Universe. Gunn also wrote the screenplay for the project, billed as “Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.”

This is a developing story.