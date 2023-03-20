Advertisement
Ho-ho-horror: Jordan Peele has his next film lined up for the 2024 holiday season

A gray-bearded man wearing dark sunglasses and a light blue suit
Jordan Peele is set to release his fourth film in December 2024.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Is Jordan Peele coming out with a movie this year? Nope. But the Oscar winner’s fans should plan to get out and see his fourth film in 2024.

Universal teased Peele’s newest feature with an update to its release calendar shared Monday. An “untitled fourth film directed by Jordan Peele,” is set to premiere on on Christmas Day next year, the studio announced.

The currently untitled project will be Peele’s fourth directing venture. In 2017 the “Key & Peele” star made his directorial debut with “Get Out,” starring Daniel Kaluuya. In 2019 came “Us,” starring Lupita Nyong’o, then “Nope” in 2022 with Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

A man with a black hat and blue shirt, a woman with black hair and a gray shirt and a blond man with a gray shirt in a desert

2024 seems to be a busy year for Peele with his Monkeypaw production company, which will also release another “horror/thriller” on Sept. 27. No additional details for the upcoming projects were revealed.

Peele’s upcoming film will premiere just days after James Cameron’s “Avatar 3,” which will hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2024, according to Box Office Mojo. Also set to premiere in December is “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

In an interview with the Associated Press in July 2022, Peele said people have asked him about a sequel to “Get Out,” and that “there’s certainly a lot to talk about left.” He also told the AP that he’s looking forward to making more genre films that tackle societal issues.

“I feel like I’m off to the races. I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me,” he said. “I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.”

Movies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

