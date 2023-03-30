Keanu Reeves saying ‘my honey’ and customizing tees gives us more reasons to love him

Keanu Reeves offered a rare glimpse into his personal life this week when he shared his last moment of bliss.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the doting “John Wick: Chapter 4” star said during People magazine‘s One Last Thing interview. That “honey,” we suspect, was a reference to his longtime girlfriend, Los Angeles artist Alexandra Grant.

“We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together,” he said, sharing details about the the blissful moment.

Reeves’ remarks got fans gushing over the cherished “Matrix” and “Speed” star all over again.

“This is why people love Keanu,” wrote a fan in the comments section of the YouTube video showing the interview.

“[He’s] so wonderfully normal. I feel like I could go say hi,” wrote another.

“Aw, who doesn’t envy her? Keanu Reeves saying that about you for all the world to hear. I’m happy he’s so happy with her,” said another commenter.

Reeves, 58, and Grant, 49, have worked together and showed subtle PDA for years. The actor collaborated with Grant on two books, “Ode to Happiness” in 2011 and “Shadows” in 2016, of which he was the subject, billed as her “longtime friend.” Interest in the couple spiked in 2019 on the heels of “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” amid the so-called Summer of Keanu, when they stepped out together for the L.A. County Museum of Arts’ 2019 Art + Film Gala.

The “Toy Story 4” star at the time had been regarded as a beloved “internet boyfriend,” telling People at the time that it’s “wacky,” but that “the positivity is great.”

The admiration continued this week after it was revealed that Reeves carried out yet another thoughtful gesture.

A report from the New York Times about the notable action scenes in “John Wick Chapter 4” included a detail about Reeves gifting T-shirts to the film’s stunt crew that displayed the number of deaths each of them faced in the movie. The action sequel, which had its franchise-best opening last weekend, re-used stunt workers in multiple scenes and some crew members’ death tolls were more than 20. In October 2021, Reeves also gave his four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches as a wrap gift to mark the end of production. Each watch was said to be engraved with a thank you note for their work.

Despite what appeared to be a natural conclusion for the action sequel, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski might not be done with the infamous hitman’s story.

Reeves recently told Entertainment Weekly that he’s taking a “never say never” approach to extending beyond the four-film franchise, and Stahelski echoed those sentiments.

“[T]hese things are so fun, and challenging, and painful, and special,” the director told EW. “You know, if you ask any director in Hollywood if he could direct his own IP, come up with his own ideas, and have some of the best cast members in Hollywood, have some of the best crew want to work with you because they know you’re going to do something special, I mean, yeah, who wouldn’t trip over themselves to do that? If you think it wouldn’t be a good idea to work with Keanu for the rest of your career, you’re crazy; that’s nuts, like, of course.”