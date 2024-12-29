Rolex, other watches stolen from Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home turn up in Chile

Keanu Reeves’ stolen Rolex has been found — in Chile.

The $9,000 Rolex Submariner, engraved with Reeves’ name, turned up in a police raid on four houses in Santiago. The timepiece is believed to have been stolen from Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home in December 2023. Two other watches belonging to Reeves, described by police as valuable, were also found in a sweep linked to a series of local robberies, according to CNN.

A 21-year-old man was arrested.

Reeves, perhaps most famous for his starring role in the “John Wick” movie series, had engraved the Rolex watch with his first name and the words “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”

The first “John Wick” begins with Reeves’ former hit man character seeking revenge after his house is broken into and robbed, and his dog killed.

According to CNN, Reeves reportedly gifted Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen he worked with on “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Reeves’ house is no stranger to break-ins. Last December, police were called to the property on Thrasher Avenue after a reported burglary. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that burglars “entered the property through the backyard and broke a window to gain access.” Reeves was not home at the time.

Reeves’ home was the scene of back-to-back break-ins in 2014. In one case, Reeves confronted an intruder in his library, while cleaners found the other days later in his pool.

Early last year, Reeves filed for a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on the actor’s property at least six times between November 2022 and January 2023. In one case, the alleged stalker left behind a backpack containing a DNA testing kit, which he had intended to use on Reeves to show they were somehow related, according to the application for the order.