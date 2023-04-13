Advertisement
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing unspecified ‘medical complication’

Actor Jamie Foxx wearing a black blazer
Actor Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication,” according to his family.
(Michael Nagle / For The Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering an unspecified medical emergency on Tuesday that reportedly landed the Oscar-winning “Ray” star in a hospital.

The 55-year-old entertainer “experienced a medical complication” on Tuesday, according to a family statement posted Wednesday on his daughter Corinne Foxx’s Instagram account.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

It’s unclear what caused the “Just Mercy” star’s medical issue and whether he was or remains hospitalized. Representatives for Foxx did not comment further when reached Thursday by The Times.

According to TMZ, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor was taken to a hospital on Tuesday and his condition was serious enough that his family members, some of whom were out of town, traveled there to see him there. The site said the actor is “communicating now, and that’s good news,” but had no details on Foxx’s medical issue either.

Foxx has recently been working in Atlanta and in the U.K. on the Netflix film “Back in Action.” The movie co-stars newly unretired actor Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, but the production has been plagued with “meltdown” rumors for weeks.

