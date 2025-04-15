Brian Austin Green just had his first major surgery. It was for a perforated appendix

Brian Austin Green’s appendix betrayed him recently. Fortunately he had it surgically removed in the nick of time.

Brian Austin Green just got really lucky. Now he’s really grateful.

Last week, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star found himself experiencing pain in his abdomen — pain bad enough that he headed out looking for medical help.

“I started feeling some pain in my stomach,” he said in a video posted early Monday on Instagram. “I ended up going to the emergency room and I had a perforated appendix. Not quite burst, but just before it.”

Green held the thumb and forefinger of one hand maybe an inch apart to indicate how close. Appendicitis, especially with a perforated appendix, is dangerous and can lead to complications including septicemia and peritonitis, the Cleveland Clinic says. A burst appendix can be fatal if not treated quickly.

He said the emergency rooms around his home in the Valley were really crowded until he found himself at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

“They were fantastic. They got me in right away, got me right into surgery. The after-care was phenomenal,” he said. “I mean, when I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving and supportive, and helpful, I mean it. Every single person.”

It was Green’s first major surgery, he said. “I’m on the road to recovery. It’s not an easy process.”

Still, he said, when you come across “great places with great people and they work really hard for you,” they deserve a shout-out. “So that’s what I’m doing.”

Green had begun the video by mentioning that he hadn’t posted on the socials for a couple of weeks, and now fans know why he was absent. Looks like one of the first steps on his road to recovery is swinging into Season 3 of his “Oldish” podcast with Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling. That kicks off in a week.

Burgess and Green met when they competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” They got engaged in September 2023. Green was previously married to actor Megan Fox, who just had a baby with ex-for-now Machine Gun Kelly.