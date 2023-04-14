Advertisement
‘The Super Mario Bros.’ is now highest-grossing video game adaptation with $500 million

Animated characters Mario, dressed in red, and Luigi, dressed in green, about to bump fists
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
(Nintendo / Illumination Entertainment / Universal Studios)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continues to gobble power-ups and records as it surpassed $500 million in global box office sales this week, according to reports.

With just over one week since its release, the film’s earnings — $508.7 million — makes “Mario” the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest video game adaptation, according to studio estimates cited by Variety.

Nintendo’s animated adventure film surpassed “Warcraft” ($439.4 million), released in 2016, and “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” ($449.8 million) from 2019.

“Mario” has punched its way to the top of the box office since its Easter weekend release. It shattered the record for the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film with a global cumulative haul of $377 million, besting Disney’s “Frozen 2” debut of $358 million.

Domestically, the blockbuster broke a host of other records, notching the biggest opening of 2023 (previously Disney’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” with $106.1 million); the highest-grossing five-day launch; and the most successful debut for a video game adaptation (previously Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $72.1 million).

It also marks the biggest opening haul for Chris Meledandri’s Illumination animation studio (home of the Minions) and the second-highest-grossing domestic debut of any animated film. This is the 11th first-place launch for Illumination, according to the studio.

Set in Nintendo’s fictional Mushroom World, as well as Brooklyn, the film is based on the characters of the iconic “Mario” video game franchise, which has spawned more than 200 games since the debut of its titular character in the 1981 game “Donkey Kong.”

The film, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast, follows two struggling plumbers, brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who get sucked through a vortex and into the Mushroom World. While there, they join with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) in a battle against Bowser (Jack Black).

“Mario” is the second feature film adapted from the video game series. It follows the 1993 live-action film, “Super Mario Bros.,” which took a grittier tone, described by a film critic for The Times as an “edgy ‘Blade Runner’ for teens.”

That film starred Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi, Samantha Mathis as Princess Daisy and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa (a.k.a. Bowser). Yet it struggled at the box office, grossing a total of about $38 million, and was met with poor reviews from critics.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

