When Mando met Lizzo: All the surprise celebrity cameos in this week’s ‘Mandalorian’

Jack Black, left, Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd all made their “Star Wars” debuts in “The Mandalorian” this week.

Warning: This story contains mild spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Mandalorian.”

The “Star Wars” universe just got even starrier.

On Wednesday, the latest episode of “The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney+ and featured a few surprise guest stars: Jack Black, Christopher Lloyd and Lizzo. The unexpected celebrity cameos sent fans into orbit on social media, where clips and screenshots of the three entertainment luminaries making their “Star Wars” debuts immediately went viral.

“what are lizzo and jack black doing here,” one person tweeted along with a skull emoji.

“jack black.... lizzo.... christopher lloyd,” another person wrote. “this episode was crazy.”

“Lizzo is hanging out with Grogu and Jack Black playing games,” a third person captioned a clip of the “About Damn Time” singer and the “School of Rock” actor interacting with none other than Baby Yoda. “This blunt is going crazy rn.”

In the sixth episode of Season 3, titled “Guns for Hire,” Lizzo and Jack Black portray the Duchess and Captain Bombardier — love interests and leaders of planet Plazir-15 who recruit Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to save their people from rogue droids.

While Lizzo’s Duchess and Black’s Bombardier babysit Grogu (affectionately known as Baby Yoda), Mando and Bo-Katan investigate and nab the traitor behind the droid crisis: Commissioner Helgait (Lloyd).

Shortly after the episode came out, Lizzo — a known “Star Wars” enthusiast who dressed up as Baby Yoda for Halloween two years ago — posted behind-the-scenes photos with Grogu, Black and Lloyd on Instagram.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” the pop musician wrote.

“The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of [the Duchess] I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

Lloyd of “Back to the Future” fame also celebrated the moment on Instagram, writing, “Great Scott! Found myself in a whole new universe”; Black meanwhile shared selfies with Lizzo and said “it was so fun” spending time with the Grammy winner on the “Mandalorian” set.

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible — but ... I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” Lizzo continued in her post.

“I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”