Robert De Niro welcomed a new baby girl. Gayle King got him to share a photo of her

Robert De Niro let CBS’ Gayle King share birth details about his seventh child, whom he welcomed in early April.

CBS host Gayle King isn’t pleased about getting the runaround from Robert De Niro, who revealed earlier this week that he had welcomed a new baby — his seventh child.

But King was able to coax an exclusive out of the two-time Oscar winner over the snub, revealing Thursday on “CBS Mornings” that the 79-year-old cinema icon and his partner, Tiffany Chen, welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6.

King said that the baby girl weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces when she was born and that De Niro and Chen are “over the moon about this little girl.” Gia made her national TV debut in a photo shared with viewers Thursday.

The host, who recently interviewed the “Godfather Part II” and “Meet the Parents” star for his upcoming comedy “About My Father,” said Thursday that De Niro made no mention of the baby’s arrival during their sit-down last weekend with his co-star Sebastian Maniscalco.

So when the “Irishman” star told ET Canada about the baby’s arrival earlier this week, King called him and asked why he didn’t mention it in their chat — especially when they were discussing kids.

The veteran broadcaster said De Niro told her that he thought about it, but decided against it so he wouldn’t “take anything away from the movie.” But, she added, he brought it up in the other interview because he “didn’t want to deny this baby.” It should be noted that De Niro made the reveal when the reporter asked him specifically about his six children, and he corrected her by saying “seven, actually,” sharing that he recently welcomed another.

King said De Niro told her that he and Chen, a martial-arts instructor, wanted to have the baby, that she “was planned” and that “they’re over the moon,” psyched and very excited about her. (King’s full interview with De Niro will air May 23.)

Neither De Niro nor his team confirmed additional details earlier this week about the baby’s arrival or his partner. But his co-star Kim Cattrall gushed about Chen in a Tuesday interview.

“God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman,” Cattrall told “Extra,” adding that Chen and her family visited the cast and crew on the set of “About My Father.”

“She was gorgeous and sweet, and I’m happy for both of them,” Cattrall said.

The “Sex and the City” and “How I Met Your Father” star said she hadn’t heard the baby news until she went to get her hair and makeup done for the new movie’s premiere. “About My Father” hits theaters May 26.

De Niro has six children from past relationships and is already a grandfather several times over.

He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter and actor Drena De Niro, 51, and former actor Raphael De Niro, 46. The star and his former girlfriend, model and actor Toukie Smith, welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, in 1995. And De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Hightower split in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.

People reported that De Niro and Chen met while filming a movie in 2015 but weren’t romantically linked until August 2021. They reportedly live together in Los Angeles.