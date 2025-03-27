Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are parents to a baby girl: ‘Our little celestial seed’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, seen in May 2022, have welcomed their first baby together.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the parents of a new baby girl, the singer announced Thursday on social media.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote, posting black-and-white video of the child’s tiny hands grasping at his fingers, painted nails and all. He added emojis representing the zodiac signs Aries, Pisces and Gemini.

He also included “3/27/25,” presumably confirming that the child was born Thursday. No other details were provided.

Advertisement

Representatives for Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, did not respond immediately Thursday to requests for confirmation and more information.

The actor and the singer, who met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” got engaged in 2022 but called it off a year ago. Then Fox announced in November that she was pregnant with his child. It was a celebration, as she had suffered a miscarriage two years prior.

At the time, Fox captioned a pair of photos — one, a maternity portrait, and another, a black-and-white shot of a positive pregnancy test — with the sentiment, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Advertisement

The couple, whose relationship had been on-and-off since they started dating in 2020, got back together after calling off the engagement but split up again in December. It’s unclear whether the split was permanent, though a source told People in January that Fox had tried to make the relationship work for years, which was “exhausting” for her.

“She’s done with him now,” the source told the outlet. “She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn’t have much contact with MGK.”

Fox shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Advertisement

Times fellow Malia Mendez contributed to this report.