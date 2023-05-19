Find someone who looks at you like Harrison Ford looked at Calista Flockhart in Cannes

Calista Flockhart, left, and Harrison Ford repeatedly show how they’re going strong at the Cannes Film Festival.

Harrison Ford’s got a thing for Calista Flockhart. And it was apparent in the way he looked at his wife of 13 years in a behind-the-scenes snapshot.

The “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” star became an instant meme — again — Thursday for gazing affectionately at the “Ally McBeal” alum while she was getting ready for the world premiere of his latest film during the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Flockhart’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a quartet of post-glam photos of the actor, showcasing her hair, makeup and voluminous Zuhair Murad gown on Instagram. And Ford got rave reviews for checking out his wife in the second of the four snaps.

The “Star Wars” and “Shrinking” star is seen in the background of Flockhart’s photo, standing in a doorway with his eyebrows raised and locked on his posing wife. His casual stance and almost-ready attire in a hotel room in complete disarray made the fleeting moment that much more captivating.

“2nd pic is amazing- Harrison face,” said one comment.

“Harrison’s look peering in the room is priceless,” said another.

“Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic!! 😍❤️” added a third.

“I love him peeking around the corner 😍” added another.

Reactions to the image took off on Twitter, with close-ups of Ford’s face going viral.

“This picture deserves an Oscar,” tweeted one user.

“About to be late to the premiere,” wrote another, sharing a seductive GIF.

“That’s a man who loves his lady,” said another.

The couple, who have been together since 2002 and wed in 2010, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand Thursday at the festival in the French Riviera.

Ford, 80, and Flockhart, 58, generated more chatter after video showing an awkward moment inside the theater made the rounds. Flockhart, it appears, was assigned a seat behind Ford during the “Indiana Jones” screening and had to leave her husband’s side, as well as make her way past his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, to get to her seat.

Ford was given an honorary Palme d’Or award during the fifth sequel’s big night and Mangold’s film, one of the most anticipated of the festival, received a five-minute standing ovation after the screening.

“My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I’m grateful,” he told the audience before the premiere, according to People. “And you know, I love you too. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that, so grateful.”