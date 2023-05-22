Harrison Ford praised de-aging in ‘Indiana Jones.’ He’s in no rush to relive his youth

Harrison Ford weighed in on the use of de-aging technology in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Harrison Ford defended the use of de-aging tech in his latest “Indiana Jones” film, months after he said it was “a little spooky.”

Speaking during a press conference for the film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” icon, 80, praised the technology that made his de-aged character seem “very realistic.”

“I know that that is my face. It’s not of Photoshop magic,” he said. “That’s what I looked like 35 years ago.”

Advertisement

As seen in the “Dial of Destiny” trailer, the latest film (directed by James Mangold) flashes back to a younger Indy (Ford) kicking enemy butt. Unlike other attempts at de-aging, which can stick “out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest,” Ford said his de-aged scenes in “Indiana Jones” are “emotionally real.”

“So I think it was used very skillfully and assiduously,” he said. “I’m very happy with it.”

While Ford thinks the de-aging technology does him and “Indiana Jones” justice, he said he doesn’t necessarily want to be his younger self again.

He continued: “I’m real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, by s—fire I could be dead, and I’m still working.”

Ford also told press Thursday he came back to his action role “to round out the story.” Doing so seemed to pay off as he received an honorary Palme d’Or and a five-minute standing ovation Thursday during the film’s Cannes premiere.

The “Indiana”-ssance reignited love for Ford on social media and in the press room.

Earlier during Thursday’s press conference, a journalist told Ford, “I think you’re still very hot.”

Flustered by the question and laughter from other journalists and his fellow panelists, Ford responded with a cheeky answer.

“Look, I have been blessed with this body,” he said. “Thanks for noticing.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres in June, more than 40 years after Ford debuted in the titular role with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981. Ford said Thursday that after the film that it might be time for a break.

“I need to sit down and rest a little bit,” he said. “I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that’s all I can say.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.