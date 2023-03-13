Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Indiana Jones’ reunion is everything and everywhere

We’re not crying. You’re crying.

The internet cannot get enough of “Indiana Jones” co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reuniting onstage Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards.

An ecstatic Quan — who made his big-screen debut as a child in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” — excitedly hugged and kissed Ford on the cheek after the 80-year-old actor presented the award for best picture to his movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Photographs and video footage of the nostalgic moment have gone viral on social media alongside a sweet still of the pair embracing in a scene from “Indiana Jones” as their characters, Indy and Short Round.

Quan also stood, applauded and cheered for Ford as he took the stage to read the best picture nominees — and Twitter was eating it up.

“Find someone who is as happy to see you as Ke Huy Quan is to see Harrison Ford,” tweeted @alynn422.

“oh my god, Ke Huy Quan immediately running up and hugging Harrison Ford,” @azalben tweeted along with a sobbing emoji.

“Low key crying over the full circle moment of Harrison Ford giving an Oscar to Ke Huy Quan,” tweeted @lexie_labollita.

Harrison Ford, left, Ke Huy Quan and Kate Capshaw on the set of 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” (Paramount Pictures via Getty Images)

Before winning the top prize and hugging Ford onstage, Quan received the award for supporting actor for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Director Steven Spielberg — who was nominated this year for “The Fabelmans” and cast Quan in the actor’s first movie — was also there Sunday when Quan accepted his first Oscar.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” Quan said during his acceptance speech.

“I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream. ... Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there: Please keep your dreams alive.”

See more photos of Quan and Ford’s Oscars exchange below.

Harrison Ford, left, and Ke Huy Quan onstage at Sunday’s Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

