Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis ‘never really’ retired: Action stars ‘reload’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, opened up about the legacy of his “Expendables” co-star Bruce Willis amid his aphasia battle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis will always be an action icon, even as the “Die Hard” star lives with aphasia.

While promoting his new Netflix series, “Fubar,” Schwarzenegger expressed his respect for Willis, who retired last year after he was diagnosed with the cognitive disorder.

“I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire,” Schwarzenegger told CinemaBlend. “Action heroes, they reload.”

In March 2022, Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis announced that her father was diagnosed with the cognitive disorder and would step away from his acting career. The National Aphasia Assn. says the disorder impairs the ability to process language but does not affect intelligence.

The same day as the shocking announcement, The Times reported that Willis showed signs of decline in recent years. Filmmakers who worked with him said he had difficulty remembering his lines and could not perform action scenes.

Schwarzenegger also told the website that his “Expendables” co-star is simply “fantastic.”

“He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,” Schwarzenegger told the website. “And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”

Earlier this year, Sylvester Stallone (who also starred in the “Expendables” franchise) spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the “really, really difficult times” of Willis’ aphasia battle.

“He’s been sort of incommunicado,” he told the magazine in November.

The “Rocky” actor added that not speaking to Willis “kills me” and “it’s so sad.”

Since taking a break from Hollywood for his health, Willis has been spending time with his loved ones — including a jam session with friends and welcoming a grandchild.

Last month Rumer Willis, who the actor shared with ex-wife Demi Moore, welcomed a baby girl named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

“I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined,” Rumer wrote in a Mother’s day Instagram post. “You have changed my life in the most profound way.”