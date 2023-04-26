Rumer Willis is a mom. And baby makes ... Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents

Actor Rumer Willis has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, indie musician Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer Willis has welcomed a baby girl, making her celebrity parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, first-time grandparents.

The “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Empire” actor on Tuesday announced the baby’s arrival with her boyfriend, indie musician Derek Richard Thomas.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis You are pure magic Born at home on Tuesday April 18th You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨,” the 34-year-old mother and Thomas wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping peacefully.

Louetta is the first child for the 2015 “Dancing With the Stars” champ, who announced in December that she was pregnant, albeit in a less flashy way than Moore’s groundbreaking Vanity Fair cover in 1991.

“[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” Willis told People earlier this month, showcasing her own version of her mother’s iconic pictorial.

The new parents also performed together in March at their intimate baby shower, hosted by Moore and Willis’ sisters, Tallulah and Scout, People reported. Days before that, Willis stepped out with her mom for the Versace fall/winter collection presentation at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Willis’ family and friends flooded the comments section of the birth announcement with well wishes. Her mom, 60, who had previously boasted about entering her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” wrote, “Pure love for this little birdie.” And Willis’ stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, wrote, “Omg we love her so so much.” Fellow new mom Riley Keough and actors Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Milano and Hilary Duff also gushed over the baby girl.

Meanwhile, Willis’ blended family has publicly supported and shared updates about her action-star dad. They revealed in March 2022 that the “Die Hard” and “Armageddon” star, 68, would be retiring from acting due to aphasia; and disclosed in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, an incurable degenerative brain disease.