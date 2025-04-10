Eric Dane announces ALS diagnosis, will return to ‘Euphoria’ set next week
Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and more recently on “Euphoria,” reportedly has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The actor shared his diagnosis with People on Thursday, saying that he feels “fortunate” to be able to continue to work, and that he will return to the set of “Euphoria” next week.
“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he told People before requesting privacy for himself and his family.
The progressive neurodegenerative disease destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that are needed to walk, talk, swallow and — eventually — breathe, according to the ALS Assn. There is no cure, and most people die within three to five years of their first symptoms, although some live for much longer.
Dane, 52, is married to actor Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he has two daughters.
The actor has been vocal about his battle with depression and his road to sobriety after drug and alcohol addiction.
On the popular Max series “Euphoria,” Dane plays Cal Jacobs, father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs. Dane has been acclaimed for his role on the show.
The long-anticipated third season of “Euphoria” is in production.
