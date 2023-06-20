Zendaya is a tennis champion in a love triangle in intense ‘Challengers’ trailer

Mike Faist as Art, left, Zendaya as Tashi and Josh O’Connor as Patrick in “Challengers.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures served up an intense trailer Tuesday for “Challengers,” the upcoming sports drama starring Zendaya as a tennis prodigy-turned-coach.

Written by Justin Kuritzkes and directed by “Call Me By Your Name” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, the film also stars Mike Faist of “West Side Story” and Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” as Zendaya’s dueling onscreen lovers.

The preview reintroduces the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star as Tashi Duncan, a young tennis champion who seemingly has it all — money, fame, trophies, a flashy brand deal with Adidas and a perfect game. At the peak of her early career, she captures the hearts of tennis players and best friends Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor), who fawn from the stands over her impeccable technique.

After suffering a career-ending injury on the court, a grown-up Tashi begins coaching her husband, Art, as he prepares for a climactic match against her ex-boyfriend, Patrick.

The trailer — set to a dramatic remix of Rihanna‘s “S&M” — features a flurry of shots of Zendaya effortlessly slicing, smashing, serving — both on and off the court — and seducing the competition.

“You don’t know what tennis is,” Tashi says in the preview. “It’s a relationship.”

“Challengers” hits theaters Sept. 15.