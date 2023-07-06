Bob Marley is a megastar and political activist in first trailer for new biopic

Get up, stand up, watch this new preview.

The first trailer for the Bob Marley biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” dropped this morning. Directed by “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring “One Night in Miami” actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role, the film details the reggae singer’s later years.

The preview begins with Marley at the height of his fame — playing to massive crowds, recording some of his biggest hits in the studio, glad-handing with prominent people and being chased by a mob of adoring fans — before jumping to a scene that re-creates the night of his attempted assassination in 1976.

Marley then is shown making the decision to play at the Smile Jamaica Concert, a peace concert in Jamaica, just two days after he was shot.

Advertisement

“My life is not important to me,” Marley says in the trailer of his decision to return to the stage so quickly. “My life is for people.”

The film is slated for a Jan. 12 theatrical release. It’s produced by the Marley family and American producer Robert Teitel.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, gave some insight on the film.

Opinion Granderson: Which Bob Marley will the next film portray? Will the next screen version of Bob Marley be the chill, commercially popular voice of ‘every little thing gonna be all right,’ or the revolutionary?

“You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became,” the singer-songwriter wrote.

“[T]his film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption. Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio.”

Advertisement

Ben-Adir is no stranger to taking on the role of a cultural icon. In the Regina King-directed film “One Night in Miami” he portrayed civil rights activist Malcolm X, while in the 2020 Showtime series “The Comey Rule” he played former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The film also stars “The Woman King” actor Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, “The Many Saints of Newark” star Michael Gandolfini and “Happy Valley” star James Norton.