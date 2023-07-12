Emerald Knight: Nathan Fillion cast as Green Lantern in ‘Superman Legacy’

Nathan Fillion has been cast as the Green Lantern in James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman Legacy.”

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape Nathan Fillion‘s sight.

The “Firefly” actor will don the emerald ring as the Green Lantern in James Gunn’s upcoming film “Superman Legacy,” the director confirmed Tuesday on Twitter. Fillion’s portrayal of Guy Gardner will mark the first big-screen appearance for a Green Lantern since Ryan Reynolds played the hero in 2011’s ill-fated “Green Lantern.”

But Fillion is no stranger to the role. He voiced the superhero in several DC animated movies from 2011 to 2019, including 2018’s critically acclaimed “The Death of Superman.”

Fillion’s involvement in the film was inevitable as he has participated in all of Gunn’s feature films. Most recently, the “Castle” star appeared as T.D.K. in Gunn’s 2021 adaptation of “The Suicide Squad” and provided comedic relief as Master Karja in this year’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

On the social media app Threads, Gunn provided clarity after he was asked if Fillion’s casting would affect the planned Green Lantern TV series, which will center around Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

“The Green Lanterns show is not separate,” he wrote. “Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU.”

Gunn also announced the casting of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” actor Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and “The Harder They Fall” actor Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

And while it may seem that “Superman Legacy” is being stacked with a plethora of disparate characters and storylines across the DC universe, Gunn noted on Threads that “the primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois.”

Tuesday’s casting announcements came two weeks after it was revealed that “Pearl” actor David Corenswet was cast as Superman/Clark Kent in Gunn’s film, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan as reporter/love interest Lois Lane.

“Superman Legacy” is slated for a July 11, 2025, theatrical release.