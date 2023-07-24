What to know about Taylor Russell, acclaimed actor rumored to be dating Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are rumored to be dating after the “As It Was” singer and the “Bones and All” actor were spotted spending time together and reportedly holding hands in recent weeks.

The romance rumors began circulating online after photos of Styles and Russell hanging out in London surfaced on TikTok last month. Russell was later seen dancing in the VIP section of Styles’ concert in Vienna, Austria, in footage obtained by TMZ. The Grammy winner and the Indie Spirit nominee, both 29, were also observed walking around the city together the day after the event.

Over the weekend, a TikTok video of Russell attending the final show of Styles’ Love on Tour run reignited speculation on social media. In the clip, the rising movie star can be seen holding hands with Glenne Azoff — married to Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff — in the crowd in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

For the record, neither Russell nor Styles has confirmed or even addressed reports that they are an item. Representatives for the performers did not immediately respond Monday to inquiries from The Times.

Though much of the recent news surrounding Russell has centered on her rumored relationship with Styles, she is an accomplished artist in her own right. Here are five things to know about Russell.

She is an actor

Russell is an actor acclaimed for her work in indie films such as 2019’s “Waves” and 2022’s “Bones and All.”

In Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves,” Russell plays Emily, a daydreaming teenager who falls in love while her family weathers a crisis in South Florida. She was nominated for supporting actress at the Indie Spirit Awards for her performance, which drew rave reviews.

Times film critic Justin Chang deemed Russell’s portrayal of Emily “a remarkable big-screen debut” and praised the “soulful openness” she brought to the role.

In a 2019 interview with The Times, Russell reflected gratefully on the effect “Waves” has had on young audiences.

“So many times as an actor you’re like, ‘What am I doing? Do my actions have an impact? Is this all vanity, or is it self-indulgent?’” she said.

“And then we have these screenings where these kids are just baring their souls after seeing this movie, and it shocks you into the present. You feel like, ‘OK, this is really important.’”

Russell wowed critics again when she starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.” She collected another Indie Spirit nomination for her leading performance as Maren — a high school student with an inexplicable hunger for human flesh — in the cannibalism drama. She was also awarded best young actor at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival for her turn in “Bones and All.”

“Russell makes a standout impression [in ‘Bones and All’], building on the promise she showed in Trey Edward Shults’ 2019 ‘Waves,’” wrote Times film reporter Mark Olsen.

“Here she captures a sense of fear and confusion about her unspeakable compulsion, while also grappling with a sense of alienation from herself and the world. Wisely, Russell doesn’t try to match Chalamet’s charisma, but rather counters it with a quiet thoughtfulness and sense of inner conflict.”

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Russell said it had been a while since she had been recruited for a project as “special” as “Bones and All.”

“I could really delve into deeper themes I’m curious about, like what we bring forth from our ancestors, what addiction and isolation means,” she added. “I understood the deeper meaning of it.”

Russell has appeared in several other film and TV projects, including “Lost in Space,” “Down a Dark Hall” and “Escape Room.”

She’s a brand ambassador for Loewe

In addition to her work on the big and small screens, Russell is known for her love of fashion.

She recently became a global brand ambassador for Loewe, opening the Spanish fashion house’s spring-summer 2023 runway show. At industry and red-carpet events, she has modeled a number of stunning looks for Loewe and other leading brands, including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli and Ralph Lauren.

Last year, Vogue magazine named Russell “Hollywood’s boldest new red carpet risk-taker.”

“I feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I’m doing right now,” Russell told Harper’s Bazaar of her style choices. “‘Why not just run around that playground?’ is how I feel. Let’s see how it shifts and evolves.”

She’s Canadian

Russell hails from Vancouver’s Deep Cove, where she grew up playing on the beach, hunting for crabs and catching jellyfish, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In a 2019 radio interview with Rickey Smiley, the actor remarked that there is a “giant difference” between Canada and the United States, offering up a few examples.

“The commercials in America versus Canada are so different,” she said.

“When I moved to California, there was a lot of STD commercials. You would never see that in Canada. That just would not happen. ... People are so forthcoming with their opinions in America, and it’s not the same in Canada. People are more reserved. ... They hold their cards closer, and they’re very, very polite.”

She’s a dancer

Russell is also a dancer, telling Coveteur in 2019 that she studied ballet her “whole life.”

“I’ve always loved the performing arts,” she said. “I love dancing. I wake up every morning and dance for 15 minutes, and it’s the only way I can get out of bed.”

“If you’re in a mood and you just move in your body, it’s the most helpful way to really be grounded and get present,” she added.

She’s a good listener

In both “Waves” and “Bones and All,” Russell portrays quiet, pensive characters with a knack for observing the world around them. That soft-spoken, reflective quality is one she comes by naturally, she told The Times in 2022.

“As a person, I’m not the loudest in the room,” she said.

“A lot of times, I prefer listening. But it doesn’t mean I’m not worried that it’s so boring and people are like, ‘Why do we care to watch her thinking?’ [Laughs] But I prefer to be quiet.”