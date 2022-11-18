Advertisement
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly ‘taking a break’ after nearly two years

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly pausing their relationship.
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
After dating for nearly two years — and countless headlines about their relationship — Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly “taking a break,” People reported Friday.

One friend told the magazine that “they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” while another source called it “a very amicable decision.”

Styles and Wilde have been dating since he starred in her recent film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” following Wilde’s breakup from fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

In August, Styles and Wilde addressed the “toxic negativity” that surrounded their relationship.

“Can you imagine ... going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real,’” Styles told Rolling Stone.

Styles is currently on tour in Mexico and will travel for dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe early next year. Meanwhile, the source said, Wilde “is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

