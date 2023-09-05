Advertisement
Movies

Gemma Chan calls out Hollywood’s ‘bad behavior,’ but says it’s ‘risky’ to ‘bite the hand that feeds you’

Gemma Chan wears a red dress as she poses for photos at a movie premiere
Gemma Chan says “bad behavior” remains in Hollywood but notes that bringing light to this issue is a dangerous game.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Gemma Chan has some thoughts about toxic work environments.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor — who has supported change-seeking organizations such as Time’s Up, which addressed sexual harassment until shutting down earlier this year — spoke on the current culture in Hollywood in an Elle UK interview published Monday.

“It’s still inherently risky, I think, to bite the hand that feeds you,” Chan said. “And there’s still a lot of bad behavior in the industry. It’s very difficult to change that culture.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA-AUGUST 5, 2018: Gemma Chan, actress in the film, "Crazy Rich Asians," is photographed at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on August 5, 2018. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Movies

‘Crazy Rich Asians’: Gemma Chan was on a legal track, now she’s a movie star

British stage and screen actress Gemma Chan was born in London to Chinese immigrant parents, raised “as a good Asian daughter” and studied law at Oxford.

Aug. 10, 2018

She also added that the industry needs to rethink its framing around Asian characters and narratives, noting that having representation and working with Asian storytellers is a good starting point.

“I feel like we’ve got our foot in the door. It’s storytelling in all its genres, and I think it’s great, because it also shows that we’re not a monolith,” she said. “There are a multitude of experiences and stories to tell from within our communities.”

Advertisement

The “Eternals” star hopes to contribute through her producing work.

Movies

‘Crazy Rich Asians’: Why the historic Hollywood rom-com matters

Aug. 10, 2018

“It feels really natural, and a really good thing to be involved at a much earlier stage in finding these stories,” she said.

Chan has been an advocate for the Asian community outside of entertainment for years.

In 2021, she spoke out against anti-Asian hate crimes after a person violently attacked a 91-year-old man in Oakland’s Chinatown district.

A split image of Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu

Entertainment & Arts

Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25,000 for info in Oakland attack on elderly man

Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu and Gemma Chan are leading the fight against racism toward Asian Americans after an attack in Oakland’s Chinatown district.

Feb. 8, 2021

Chan shared video of the Chinatown attack in an effort to raise awareness of hate crimes against Asian Americans, which surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is difficult to watch but this is a plea for help,” Chan wrote with her post of the video. “The community is in pain from these completely unprovoked attacks but the crimes are too often ignored and underreported. Imagine if this was your father or grandfather?”

Advertisement

She called for the attacks to be recognized as hate crimes. “The violence will only end when the silence ends,” she wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Calvin Truong, 15, left-right, Bailey Nguyen, 15, and Leanna Luu, 15, are participating in a Youth Against Hate rally for a solidarity in light of anti-Asian violence and hate crimes on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘An epidemic of hate’: Anti-Asian hate crimes in California jumped 177% in 2021

The number of hate crimes in California rose for the third year in a row, according to an annual report from the state Department of Justice.

June 28, 2022

Before advocating for something, the 40-year-old actor said, she asks herself a series of questions to make sure her advocacy highlights her cause over all else.

“Is it helpful for me to be saying something about this? Am I the best placed person to say something about this?” she told Elle. “Am I going to take up space from someone else? It’s all evolving for me, and I’m still trying to work out how I can help rather than hinder the progress that we all want.”

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement