Advertisement
Movies

Beyoncé?!?! And all the other celebs who attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie premiere

A split image of Mariska Hargitay in an orange coat; Beyoncé in a metallic dress and sunglasses; Simu Liu in a yellow sweater
Mariska Hargitay, left, Beyoncé and Simu Liu were among the celebrities who attended the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at the Grove in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press, left; John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS; Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Taylor Swift premiered her Eras tour concert film Wednesday at the Grove, and there was no shortage of stars in attendance to make the whole place shimmer.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, “Barbie” actor Simu Liu and singer-songwriter Maren Morris were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet in Los Angeles. But the most esteemed guest of the evening — aside from perhaps Swift herself — was the one and only Beyoncé, who is set to release her own Renaissance Tour concert film on Dec. 1.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift (C) with dancers and crew attend "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Movies

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to love Taylor Swift. The Eras tour movie premiere proves it

As influential as her music is, Taylor Swift’s legacy is most clearly reflected in the devotion on display at the world premiere of her new concert film.

Oct. 11, 2023

Advertisement

Distributed by AMC Theaters and directed by Sam Wrench, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” opens Friday in wide release, along with select advance screenings occurring Thursday in the United States and Canada.

Here’s a sampling of the entertainment luminaries who showed up to Wednesday’s premiere in style.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift posing on a red carpet in a blue dress with her hand on her hip
Taylor Swift attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Duh! Of course, Swift attracted the most attention while gracing the red carpet in a pretty periwinkle gown and her signature red lip. Classic.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé in a black body suit with a metallic breast plate and sunglasses next toTaylor Swift in a blue strapless dress
Beyoncé, left, and Taylor Swift attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS)

Per usual, Beyoncé was one of one while slaying the red carpet in a metallic number and sunglasses reminiscent of the many fashionable costumes she’s worn throughout her Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé in a black body suit with a metallic breast plate and sunglasses next toTaylor Swift in a blue strapless dress

Music

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both at the Grove? The Eras tour movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’

Taylor Swift praised Beyoncé as a ‘guiding light’ after the ‘Renaissance’ artist made a surprise appearance at the Eras tour movie premiere.

Oct. 12, 2023

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote Wednesday night on Instagram.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Advertisement

Simu Liu

Simu Liu smiles and poses in a yellow sweater
Simu Liu attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“Barbie” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Liu looked Marvel-ous rocking a yellow sweater on the red carpet.

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay smiles and looks over her shoulder while modeling an orange coat.
Mariska Hargitay attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Your honor, we have no objection to the chic orange coat “Law & Order: SVU” star Hargitay wore to the “Eras Tour” premiere.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris poses in a black latex dress against a pink backdrop.
Maren Morris attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

We’re losing our minds just a little at how stunning “The Middle” singer Morris looked in this sleek latex number.

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav, in black T-shirt and sideways black baseball cap, smiles and places a hand over his heart
Flavor Flav attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Rapper Flavor Flav brought some New York flavor to Los Angeles in a black Yankees cap and matching T-shirt.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims strikes a pose in a black blazer and white T-shirt against a pink backdrop.
Molly Sims attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Model and actor Sims was fired up to watch the Eras tour movie in her concert T-shirt.

Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery poses in a sparkly black turtleneck against a pink backdrop.
Sarah Jeffery attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“Shades of Blue” actor Jeffery looked elegant in shades of black at the “Eras Tour” premiere.

Rick Caruso

Rick Caruso smiles in a black suit and striped tie
Rick Caruso attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Real estate developer, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Mr. Grove himself, Caruso, stopped by his shopping center for the special occasion.

Taylor Swift is performing on stage with here mouth agape, smiling with a mic in hand, dressed in a rhinestone leotard

Movies

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert film shuts down the Grove. Here’s what to know

The premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert film has shut down the Grove — but the Original Farmers Market and surrounding streets remain open, The Times has confirmed.

Oct. 11, 2023

MoviesMusicFashion
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement