Beyoncé?!?! And all the other celebs who attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie premiere

(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press, left; John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS; Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Mariska Hargitay, left, Beyoncé and Simu Liu were among the celebrities who attended the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift premiered her Eras tour concert film Wednesday at the Grove, and there was no shortage of stars in attendance to make the whole place shimmer.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, “Barbie” actor Simu Liu and singer-songwriter Maren Morris were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet in Los Angeles. But the most esteemed guest of the evening — aside from perhaps Swift herself — was the one and only Beyoncé, who is set to release her own Renaissance Tour concert film on Dec. 1.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

Advertisement

Distributed by AMC Theaters and directed by Sam Wrench, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” opens Friday in wide release, along with select advance screenings occurring Thursday in the United States and Canada.

Here’s a sampling of the entertainment luminaries who showed up to Wednesday’s premiere in style.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Duh! Of course, Swift attracted the most attention while gracing the red carpet in a pretty periwinkle gown and her signature red lip. Classic.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, left, and Taylor Swift attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS)

Per usual, Beyoncé was one of one while slaying the red carpet in a metallic number and sunglasses reminiscent of the many fashionable costumes she’s worn throughout her Renaissance Tour.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote Wednesday night on Instagram.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Advertisement

Simu Liu

Simu Liu attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“Barbie” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Liu looked Marvel-ous rocking a yellow sweater on the red carpet.

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Your honor, we have no objection to the chic orange coat “Law & Order: SVU” star Hargitay wore to the “Eras Tour” premiere.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

We’re losing our minds just a little at how stunning “The Middle” singer Morris looked in this sleek latex number.

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Rapper Flavor Flav brought some New York flavor to Los Angeles in a black Yankees cap and matching T-shirt.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Model and actor Sims was fired up to watch the Eras tour movie in her concert T-shirt.

Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“Shades of Blue” actor Jeffery looked elegant in shades of black at the “Eras Tour” premiere.

Rick Caruso

Rick Caruso attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Real estate developer, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Mr. Grove himself, Caruso, stopped by his shopping center for the special occasion.