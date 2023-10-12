Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both at the Grove? The Eras tour movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’

Beyoncé, left, showed support for Taylor Swift at the premiere of her Eras tour movie at the Grove on Wednesday.

Beyoncé just made some of Taylor Swift‘s wildest dreams come true.

The “Renaissance” artist showed her support for Swift at the premiere of the Eras tour movie on Wednesday. In a short Instagram video shared late Wednesday evening Swift wrote, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence.”

In the Instagram clip, Swift and Beyoncé — who both serenaded millions of fans this summer with their respective blockbuster tours — are seen posing with a bucket of popcorn in an empty theater. Swift said the “Alien Superstar” singer “taught me and every artist out there to break rules and defy industry norms.”

Advertisement

Swift continued her caption: “[Beyoncé’s] generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility, She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Wednesday’s Eras movie premiere, which, shut down L.A.’s Grove for a day, was a star-studded event that touted appearances from celebrity Swifties including Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner and Karamo Brown. Also descending on the Grove on Wednesday were fans wearing wristbands, sparkly cowboy boots and fringe dresses — and mall owner Rick Caruso.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters Friday and brings Swift’s tour to screen. The Eras tour launched in March and dominated social media. The tour also saw proposals, cameos and an album reveal.

“I’ve always had fun dong this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” Swift told her audience on Monday. “I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras tour.”