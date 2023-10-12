Advertisement
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both at the Grove? The Eras tour movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’

Beyoncé in a black body suit with a metallic breast plate and sunglasses next toTaylor Swift in a blue strapless dress
Beyoncé, left, showed support for Taylor Swift at the premiere of her Eras tour movie at the Grove on Wednesday.
(John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Beyoncé just made some of Taylor Swift‘s wildest dreams come true.

The “Renaissance” artist showed her support for Swift at the premiere of the Eras tour movie on Wednesday. In a short Instagram video shared late Wednesday evening Swift wrote, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence.”

In the Instagram clip, Swift and Beyoncé — who both serenaded millions of fans this summer with their respective blockbuster tours — are seen posing with a bucket of popcorn in an empty theater. Swift said the “Alien Superstar” singer “taught me and every artist out there to break rules and defy industry norms.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift (C) with dancers and crew attend "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Movies

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to love Taylor Swift. The Eras tour movie premiere proves it

As influential as her music is, Taylor Swift’s legacy is most clearly reflected in the devotion on display at the world premiere of her new concert film.

Oct. 11, 2023

Swift continued her caption: “[Beyoncé’s] generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility, She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Wednesday’s Eras movie premiere, which, shut down L.A.’s Grove for a day, was a star-studded event that touted appearances from celebrity Swifties including Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner and Karamo Brown. Also descending on the Grove on Wednesday were fans wearing wristbands, sparkly cowboy boots and fringe dresses — and mall owner Rick Caruso.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters Friday and brings Swift’s tour to screen. The Eras tour launched in March and dominated social media. The tour also saw proposals, cameos and an album reveal.

A woman with long blond hair wearing a sparkly costume, holding a microphone and raising an arm above her head

Music

Eras tour update: Channing Tatum goes full Swiftie dad in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift has embarked on her highly anticipated greatest-hits tour of the United States. See which concert moments have been making headlines.

Aug. 7, 2023

“I’ve always had fun dong this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” Swift told her audience on Monday. “I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras tour.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

