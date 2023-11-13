Advertisement
Movies

Adam Driver, ‘Ferrari’ star, has choice words for folks who don’t like the crash scenes

Adam Driver wears a black suit with a white collared shirt and red and black tie as he poses for photos
Adam Driver responded curtly to an audience member’s negative question about the crash sequences in “Ferrari.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Oh, you aren’t a fan of the simulated car-crash scenes in Michael Mann’s upcoming film “Ferrari”?

Well, the movie’s star, Adam Driver, has a stern message for you: “F— you.”

After a Sunday screening of the Enzo Ferrari 2023 biopic at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, Driver was asked by an audience member what he thought about the film’s crash sequences.

“What do you think about the crash scenes?” the attendee said to the “House of Gucci” actor, as seen in a video captured on social media. “They looked pretty harsh, rusty and I must say, cheesy, for me. What do you think?”

photo illustration of an oscar statue holding a picket sign

Company Town

How strikes could shake up the Oscar race: ‘People are terrified about the optics’

With WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, this year’s Oscar race will unspool very differently. And it could mean a ‘dream scenario’ for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

Aug. 29, 2023

Driver curtly answered, “F— you. I don’t know. Next question.”

The unusual response was met with shock and laughter from the audience. Representatives for Driver did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the luxury sports car manufacturer that bears his surname, in the film that takes place during the summer of 1957. The movie, which documents the personal and professional struggles of the Italian automotive magnate, also stars Penélope Cruz, Patrick Dempsey and Shailene Woodley.

Hollywood, CA - July 26: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), come together to picket in front of Netflix headquarters, in Hollywood, CA, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Entertainment's largest guilds have come together, during disputed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Actors’ strike ends: The SAG-AFTRA deal, what happened and what’s next

SAG-AFTRA has approved a deal from the studios to end its historic strike. The actors were on strike for more than 100 days.

Nov. 10, 2023

Advertisement

At the 2023 Venice Film Festival in September, the film was nominated for the Golden Lion award, the highest honor given to a movie screened at the event. It ultimately lost out to Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

The “Marriage Story” actor has been promoting the movie over the last few months, even amid the recently ended SAG-AFTRA strike, because the independent film signed an interim agreement with the guild that allowed him to show up to events and talk about his work.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement