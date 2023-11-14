Glen Powell on those Sydney Sweeney affair rumors: ‘It felt disorienting and unfair’

Glen Powell discussed the “disorienting” effect that media rumors about his love life had on him.

Everyone gets that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney look good together. Duh, they’re movie stars — that’s the point. But the “Top Gun: Maverick” star doesn’t get why everyone wanted to speculate on his love life and his relationship with onscreen partner Sweeney.

The pair are starring in the upcoming romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” but they’ve already made headlines for some photos that circulated of them flaunting their mostly bare bodies while filming in Australia earlier this year.

The release of those on-set snaps coincided with reports that Powell had separated from longtime partner Gigi Paris. She shared a video on Instagram of herself walking alone with the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Some speculated that the breakup was connected to the perceived romantic spark between Powell and Sweeney. It should be noted that the “Euphoria” actor got engaged to Jonathan Davino in 2022, and there has been no evidence to suggest the two have split.

“Set It Up” actor Powell recently addressed the “alleged affair,” as he called it, and what it’s been like dealing with the increased scrutiny that has accompanied his newfound stardom.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he told Men’s Health. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Talking about the foils of dating while living life in the spotlight, Powell said he has had to recalibrate his own expectations for his everyday interactions.

“If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, ‘We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction,’ and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, ‘Oh...,’” the 35-year-old “Hidden Figures” actor said.

He noted that he worries about being able to dedicate the time necessary to nurture a fruitful and loving romantic partnership with someone while balancing his professional ambitions.

“When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this [career] while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing,” Powell said. “It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with.”