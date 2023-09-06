Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney feuding? Think again. They shut down rumors with a double date

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney went with their beaus to the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee party during the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

As per usual, a feud between two famous females was fabricated on the internet. But Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart aren’t having it.

Over the weekend, a TikTok attempting to break down a recent red-carpet moment between Sweeney and Reinhart sent the internet into a tailspin. The “Euphoria” star is seen rushing over to greet a group of young stars, including “Riverdale” stars Reinhart and Camila Mendes and “White Lotus” star Lukas Gage at an Armani Beauty event.

Sweeney is smiling and hugging the group, and Reinhart smiles and hugs Sweeney back. But then, in slow motion, Reinhart is seen stepping back to tuck her hair behind her ear and — can you imagine? — she doesn’t continue smiling. That seems to be the entire premise of the feud.

Replies flooded the viral video that’s already garnered more than 17.4 million views with comments like “I NEED THE TEAAAAAAAAAA” and “somebody spill the beans. idk what’s going on.”

Reinhart caught wind of the “feud” and quickly responded on X, posting, “Stop making villains out of women every chance you get.”

Shortly afterward, the two were out and about on a double date with their beaus. According to People, Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino stepped out with Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin, at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee party during the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The couples followed one another into the event, strolling hand in hand, to celebrate the Prada sister brand’s series of short films directed by women.

And just in case any rumors were still swirling, Reinhart and Sweeney both posted a a selfie together in a since-expired Instagram story with Reinhart penning the caption: “We’ll be over here if you need us.”

Sweeney is no stranger to internet controversy. In August 2022, Sweeney was embroiled in a social media scandal after she posted photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party, a hoedown-themed celebration where partygoers were spotted wearing hats that played off the ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap.

“no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captioned her Instagram post.

“The hats say ‘Make Sixty Great Again’ btw,” Trent Sweeney (Sydney Sweeney’s brother) wrote in his caption, which had been edited after swift blowback flooding the comments.

“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” Sydney tweeted in response. “Please stop making assumptions.”

