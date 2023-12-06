Ryan Reynolds urges you to keep it to yourself if you see him filming ‘Deadpool 3’

Actor Ryan Reynolds told fans that he wants them to avoid sharing spoilers about the new “Deadpool” movie.

Spoiler alert: This post contains details about “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds’ social media post about, well, spoilers.

The action star and producer urged his fans to help preserve “part of the magic of theatrical movies” by not sharing spoilers for “Deadpool 3,” which is set to make its bow in the summer of 2024. Reynolds penned a social media notice to “Deadpool” devotees on Wednesday saying the franchise’s third chapter is filmed in “real, natural environments” with practical effects, instead of relying too much on indoor sets and digital work.

“Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone,” he wrote.

The 47-year-old star, who debuted as Deadpool in 2016, reprises his role as Wade Wilson and will serve as a producer on the upcoming film. The film was initially set to premiere on Nov. 8, 2023 (via Deadline) but was delayed amid the months-long actors’ strike. Reynolds released his statement just days after multiple outlets shared photos from the “Deadpool 3” set online. He said he wishes some of those platforms would hold back from sharing any more images “before they’re ready.”

“The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen,” he continued. “Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited.”

Reynolds, who said he loves “making this movie,” will star alongside Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine. The two also appeared together in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” in which Reynolds played a version of Wilson called Weapon XI. News about Jackman’s “Deadpool” debut broke last year, when the Aviation Gin founder asked his longtime friend, “You want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” the Oscar-nominated actor replied.

“Deadpool 3” is directed by Shawn Levy and will premiere July 26, 2024. It will seemingly resurrect Jackman’s sharp-clawed supe. The Australian actor first starred as a member of the X-men in 2000 and made his last appearance as Wolverine in 2017’s “Logan.” He allegedly retired from portraying the character after the film.

Last year, Jackman joked to Variety that he “straight-up lied” about leaving Wolverine behind. He told the magazine that his “Deadpool” appearance has “been brewing for a long time.” Even before “Deadpool 3” touches down in the summer, Jackman and his likeness have been featured in the franchise as a running joke.

On Wednesday, the “Greatest Showman” star seconded his friend’s social media message, resharing it to his Instagram page.

He added: “What he said but — it’s a new ‘WOLVERINE’ movie.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.