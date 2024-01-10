DGA announces nominations for Gerwig, Lanthimos, Nolan, Payne and Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Directors Guild of America released its feature film nominees on Wednesday. Winners will be announced at the 76th DGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Nominated for direction of a theatrical feature film are Greta Gerwig for “Barbie,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things,” Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer,” Alexander Payne for “The Holdovers” and Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

This is the second DGA nomination for Gerwig, fifth nomination for Nolan, third for Payne and first for Lanthimos. This is the 11th DGA nomination for Scorsese in the category. He won in 2007 for “The Departed” and received a lifetime achievement award in 2003.

Last year’s DGA Award winners, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” would go on to win the Oscar for directing as well. The DGA’s honor is a reliable predictor of a future Oscar win: 18 of the last 21 DGA awardees have gone on to reach the Oscar podium.

Nominated for the Michael Apted Award for directorial achievement in a first-time theatrical feature film were Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction,” Manuela Martelli for “Chile ’76,” Noor Niasari for “Shayda,” A.V. Rockwell for “A Thousand and One” and Celine Song for “Past Lives.”

The winner in the category last year was Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun.”

Complete nominations information is below:

The nominees for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film for 2023 are (in alphabetical order):

Advertisement

GRETA GERWIG

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Michael Sharp

• First Assistant Director: Josh Robertson

• Second Assistant Directors: David Keadell, Matthew Milan (Los Angeles Unit)

YORGOS LANTHIMOS

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Kelly, Rafael Lima (New Jersey / New York Unit)

• First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero

• Second Assistant Director: Andrew Stahl

• Second Second Assistant Director: Jesse Carmona

• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Dixon McPhillips, Richard Molloy (New Jersey / New York Unit), AJ Jackson (New Jersey / New York Unit)

• Location Manager: Patty Carey Perazzo (New Jersey / New York Unit)

ALEXANDER PAYNE

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Chris Stinson

• First Assistant Director: Rod Smith

• Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

• Second Second Assistant Director: Tim LaDue

MARTIN SCORSESE

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films / Paramount Pictures)

Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Daniel Lupi, Shea Kammer

• First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

• Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

• Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Pacitti

• Additional Second Assistant Director: Nuekellar Hardy

The nominees for the Michael Apted award for outstanding achievement in first-time theatrical feature film are (in alphabetical order):

CORD JEFFERSON

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

MANUELA MARTELLI

“Chile ‘76” (Kino Lober)

NOORA NIASARI

“Shayda” (Sony Pictures Classics / ORIGMA 45)

A.V. ROCKWELL

“A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Jamin O’Brien

• First Assistant Director: Daniel Lugo

• Second Assistant Director: Teena Marie Delerme-Lugo

• Assistant Unit Production Manager: Rob York

• Second Second Assistant Director: Donté Bouyer

• Additional Second Assistant Director: T.J. Hallett

• Location Manager: Joanna Lu