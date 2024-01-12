Tisa Farrow, ‘Only God Knows’ actor and Mia Farrow’s younger sister, dies at age 72

Actor Tisa Farrow, known for films ‘Only God Knows’ and ‘Winter Kills,’ has died. She was 72.

Actor Tisa Farrow, who starred in a handful of ’70s films including “Only God Knows” and “Winter Kills,” has died, her sister Mia Farrow announced Friday.

“If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there,” Mia Farrow captioned in an Instagram photo of her sister posted Friday morning. “She was the best of us — I have never met a more generous and loving person.”

Mia Farrow, 78, said her younger sister died “unexpectedly” in her sleep Thursday morning. She did not reveal additional details, including a cause of death. Tisa Farrow was 72.

Tisa Farrow, who was born on July 22, 1951, pursued a film acting career that lasted from 1970 to 1980, according to IMDb. She first appeared in John Trent’s Vietnam War-era film, “Homer,” before pursuing more work in films including “Some Call It Loving” and “Only God Knows” in the following years.

Tisa Farrow told the New York Times in 1970 that she had other aspirations beyond acting. She wanted to be a filmmaker.

“I want to direct a great horror movie before I die,” she said. “It will be shot in New York, with vampires and Central Park in it, and I will be the star.”

Tisa Farrow’s directing dreams never manifested, but she did star in horror films “Zombie” and “Antropophagus” toward the end of her film career. Her acting resume also featured appearances in Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” and in James Toback’s “Fingers,” starring Harvey Keitel.

After her acting career, Tisa Farrow pursued medicine and worked as a nurse for 27 years, Mia Farrow said on Instagram. “She loved life & never complained,” the “Rosemary’s Baby” star said.

Tisa Farrow was the youngest of seven children. In addition to Mia Farrow, Tisa Farrow is survived by brother John Farrow, sisters Stephanie Farrow and Prudence Farrow, daughter Bridget and grandson Kylor. Tisa Farrow’s son Jason, whom she shared with producer Terry Deane, died in 2008 during his Army service in Baghdad.

“This is a hard time for all of us who admire and love her so deeply,” Mia Farrow concluded.