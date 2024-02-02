Advertisement
Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’s’ Apollo Creed and ‘Mandalorian’ star, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, with a white goatee and a scarf, looks straight into the camera.
Cal Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films and starred in “Predator” and “The Mandalorian,” has died at age 76.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Actor Carl Weathers, known for a wide range of iconic film and TV roles, including “Rocky,” “The Mandalorian” and “Predator,” has died. He was 76.

Weathers “died peacefully in his home” on Thursday, his manager Matt Luber confirmed Friday to The Times. A cause of death was not revealed.

Weathers’ additional television and film credits include “Happy Gilmore,” “Street Justice,” “Brothers” and “Toy Story 4.”

This story is developing.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

