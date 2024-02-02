Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’s’ Apollo Creed and ‘Mandalorian’ star, dies at 76

Cal Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films and starred in “Predator” and “The Mandalorian,” has died at age 76.

Actor Carl Weathers, known for a wide range of iconic film and TV roles, including “Rocky,” “The Mandalorian” and “Predator,” has died. He was 76.

Weathers “died peacefully in his home” on Thursday, his manager Matt Luber confirmed Friday to The Times. A cause of death was not revealed.

Weathers’ additional television and film credits include “Happy Gilmore,” “Street Justice,” “Brothers” and “Toy Story 4.”

