‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’ takes top prize at Annie Awards

Animated shot of Gwen Stacy in white super suit, hanging upside down as Miles Morales hangs nearby in black suit.
Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
(Sony Pictures Animation)
By Greg BraxtonSenior Writer, Culture and Representation 
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won best picture Saturday at the Annie Awards, which honors animated films and television programs.

The Sony Pictures Animation feature collected six other awards, including best direction, FX and character design, at the annual ceremony, which was held at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The superhero film is a sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the best picture Annie in 2018. That win was followed by an Oscar for best animated film.

Other nominees in the Annie best picture category were Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” Nimona,” “Suzume,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” “Robot Dreams” won for best independent feature. “Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Boy and the Heron,” “Nimona” and “Robot Dreams,” along with Pixar’s “Elemental,” were all nominated for this year’s Academy Awards in the best animated feature category. The ceremony is March 10.

Netflix’s “Blue Eye Samurai” and “Hilda” won best series — mature, and best series — children, respectively, in the TV/media category.

Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

