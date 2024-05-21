‘The Apprentice’ team fires back after Trump campaign threatens legal action

Maria Bakalova, from left, director Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan arrive at the premiere of their film “The Apprentice” Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

“It’s time to make movies political again,” director Ali Abbasi said after unveiling his Donald Trump biopic “The Apprentice” at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday — and he swiftly got his wish.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked,” the Trump campaign said in a statement to Variety, threatening legal action. “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store[.] [I]t belongs in a dumpster fire.”

Abbasi, whose film depicts attorney and Trump mentor Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) teaching the young real-estate scion (Sebastian Stan) that the first rule of engagement is “attack, attack, attack,” isn’t fazed.

“Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people,” he said Tuesday at the film’s Cannes press conference, to laughter and applause from many in the room. “They don’t talk about his success rate, though.”

“We encourage them to actually see the film,” added producer Daniel Bekerman. “Clearly they haven’t yet.”

Abbasi went on to offer Trump a private screening and conversation about the film, should he be interested, even venturing that the 45th president would not dislike the film if he gave it a chance. That seems unlikely, given “The Apprentice’s” depiction of Trump as a venal, cruel social climber who turns out his alcoholic brother shortly before his death and rapes first wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova) on the floor of their New York penthouse. (The character also undergoes liposuction, receives surgery for hair loss and suffers from erectile dysfunction, details practically designed to enrage the notoriously vainglorious Trump.)

But the Iranian-Danish filmmaker was also adamant that Trump is simply the lens through to view a broader issue.

“This is really not a movie about Donald Trump,” he said, calling the notion of a partisan divide between conservative and liberal elites in the U.S. “a fantasy.” “This is a movie about a system and the way the system works, and the way the system is built and the way the power runs through the system.”

Written by former journalist Gabe Sherman, “The Apprentice” tracks Trump’s rise to prominence in 1970s and 1980s New York, where, under Cohn’s wing, he develops the ruthlessness that will make him a power broker and media darling. But despite its unflinching view of the lead pair, and the entertainment industry’s reputation for progressive politics, Sherman said he struck out in his attempts to have the film made in Hollywood. (A Canadian, Danish and Irish co-production, “The Apprentice” has not yet sold for U.S. distribution; Abbasi joked that, with the “promotional event” of the presidential election coming up, he’s hoping for a mid-September release date.)

“‘This movie will never be made. Who wants to watch a movie about Donald Trump?’” Sherman recalled hearing from executives he met with, including one who expressed interest in boarding the project only if Trump lost the election. “Making a film like this is very challenging because Hollywood in many ways doesn’t want to rock certain boats.”

To prepare to play the young Trump, Stan said he immersed himself in the extraordinary amount of material the never-press-shy impresario has left behind over the years, though he tried to avoid appearances from Trump’s years in politics. Instead, he focused on an interview Trump gave to Rona Barrett in 1980, which is recreated in the film, along with other audio and video clips. “If I was in the bathroom I was listening to him,” Stan said.