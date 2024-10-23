Advertisement
Movies

Liam Neeson is mulling retirement (soon) from action films (again): ‘It has to stop’

Liam Neeson smiling slightly in a dim room while wearing a pinstripe blazer and black shirt with white polka dota
Liam Neeson says he could be retiring from action films come next year. Hey, he’s only 72.
(Vianney Le Caer / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

With a decade-plus with action films as his calling card, Liam Neeson says he may be aging out of the genre — but he has said that before.

After breaking into the film industry nearly half a century ago, the Northern Ireland-born actor found his stride with “Taken,” a 2009 revenge drama about a former government agent who must rescue his kidnapped daughter. Since then, he has kept largely to action cinema, where he sensed his performances most resonated with viewers.

“It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of moviegoing audiences,” Neeson told People in an interview published Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, at 72, the “Schindler’s List” breakout anticipates his “particular set of skills” may soon be limited.

A brooding man of action plans his next move.

Movies

Review: ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ where Liam Neeson once again has his vengeance

The political setting of 1970s Ireland may be new, but the Neeson formula is by now familiar — and satisfyingly so — as the quiet man becomes an action hero.

March 30, 2024

“It has to stop at some stage,” Neeson said, adding that while he still performs his own fight scenes, his longtime collaborator Mark Vanselow subs in for the more intricate stunt work. “You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.”

Neeson added that he sees himself quitting action by “maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”

Advertisement

But that’s a familiar monologue for the Oscar winner, who told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that he would do a “couple [action films] in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it.”

He similarly teased his exit from the genre in 2015 and again in 2017, when he said at the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival, “I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to.” (Granted, he later clarified he meant his TIFF comment as a joke.)

A group of men stand between two parked cars and a white clapboard house in the wilderness.

Movies

The 8 best movies (and one TV show) we saw at the Toronto International Film Festival

Two Jude Law movies, a career-best performance by Pamela Anderson, the return of Mike Leigh and more were among our favorite first-time watches at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sept. 12, 2024

In any case, Pamela Anderson, the actor’s co-star in “The Naked Gun,” seems to think a late-career stint in comedy awaits Neeson, People reported. Neeson plays clueless police detective Frank Drebin Jr. in the fourth and final installment in the crime-spoof comedy franchise — slated for an August 2025 release — with Anderson as his love interest.

Advertisement

“It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together,” the “Love, Pamela” memoirist said.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement