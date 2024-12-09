Best of 2024: Our picks for the top TV shows, movies, music, books, art and theater

What was best in 2024?

How about “Dune: Part Two” and “Anora”? Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan? “The Vince Staples Show” and “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.” Mickalene Thomas and Judithe Hernández. Old movie theaters reborn as concert halls, and young musicians who played with as much power and meaning as the pros. “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Waiting for Godot.”

Great artists and entertainers got us through a roller-coaster year. Here’s our annual salute to the best.