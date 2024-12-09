Best of 2024: Our picks for the top TV shows, movies, music, books, art and theater

(Illustration by Julia Schimautz / For The Times)
Share via
What was best in 2024?
How about “Dune: Part Two” and “Anora”? Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan? “The Vince Staples Show” and “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.” Mickalene Thomas and Judithe Hernández. Old movie theaters reborn as concert halls, and young musicians who played with as much power and meaning as the pros. “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Waiting for Godot.”
Great artists and entertainers got us through a roller-coaster year. Here’s our annual salute to the best.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.