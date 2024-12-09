Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Best of 2024: Our picks for the top TV shows, movies, music, books, art and theater

A risograph print that says "Best of 2024"
(Illustration by Julia Schimautz / For The Times)
What was best in 2024?

How about “Dune: Part Two” and “Anora”? Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan? “The Vince Staples Show” and “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.” Mickalene Thomas and Judithe Hernández. Old movie theaters reborn as concert halls, and young musicians who played with as much power and meaning as the pros. “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Waiting for Godot.”

Great artists and entertainers got us through a roller-coaster year. Here’s our annual salute to the best.

A risograph print with graphic interpretations of the letters for "Movies" and a few images of different films.

The best movies of 2024 — and where to find them

A risograph print with graphic interpretations of the letters for "TV Shows" and a few images of different shows.

The best TV shows of 2024

A risograph print with graphic interpretations of the letters for "Theater" and a few images of different shows.

Theater in 2024 — the silver lining of a challenging year

A risograph print with graphic interpretations of the letters for "Art" and a few images of different art pieces.

10 artworks that stole the show at L.A. museums in 2024

A risograph print with colorful graphic elements and an image of a man conducting musicians.

Best of 2024: Eleven bright spots in classical music during a dark, complicated year

A risograph print with colorful graphic elements and an image of children playing stringed instruments.

How youth orchestras delivered the three most powerful performances of 2024

