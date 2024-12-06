Advertisement
‘Oppenheimer’ actor comes out as transmasculine and nonbinary, keeping ‘work name’

Emma Dumont, in a black gown, poses in front of a dark backdrop with white lettering
Emma Dumont has updated their Instagram bio to include “they/them” pronouns and a new name, Nick, to be used by their friends and family.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Actor Emma Dumont has embraced their gender identity, adopting a new name in their personal life while keeping the name Emma for their professional one.

Best known for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law Jackie in Christopher Nolan’s 2024 best picture winner “Oppenheimer,” the 30-year-old star of “The Gifted” subtly shared the update on their Instagram account, listing amended pronouns “they/them” and a new name, Nick, in their bio.

A representative for Dumont did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

Dumont maintains the handle @emmadumont on social media, a decision their publicist explained to TMZ.

“They identify as a transmasculine nonbinary person,” the publicist told the outlet. “Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.”

Transmasculine is a term for a person who is “closer to masculinity than femininity but not a binary man,” according to the PFLAG National Glossary. It is often abbreviated to “transmasc.”

Meanwhile, the label “nonbinary” is often used by those “who do not subscribe to the gender binary,” according to the organization’s glossary. It also says that “some use the term exclusively, while others may use it interchangeably with terms like genderqueer, genderfluid, gender non-conforming, gender diverse, or gender expansive.”

A 2021 study from the UCLA Williams Institute, which researches issues around sexual orientation and gender identities, found that nonbinary people constitute roughly 11% of the adult LGBTQ population. And while they make up a large portion of the national transgender population (43%), the study concluded, most nonbinary LGBTQ adults are not transgender.

Fans have left supportive comments on Dumont’s Monday Instagram post, with one commenter wishing the actor a “happy coming out.”

“Love this for you!” another user wrote.

Other celebrities who have come out in the past year include “Uncut Gems” breakout Julia Fox and R&B singer Khalid.

Before “Oppenheimer,” Dumont also appeared in the NBC series “Aquarius” and the 2021 film “Licorice Pizza.” They are also slated to star in the horror film “New Me,” which does not have a release date yet.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

