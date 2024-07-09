Julia Fox makes good on a prediction from last year: She says she’s a lesbian

Julia Fox came out as a lesbian Monday on TikTok after saying in a 2023 interview that she was bound to end up liking women.

She promised it would happen, and now it seems as if it has: Julia Fox just announced she is lesbian.

The reality-show panelist and cutting-edge fashionista posted the news on TikTok, stitched to a clip of user Em Grace (@emgwaciedawgie), who said, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, aww, you hate that man.”

“Hey. That was me. I was that lesbian,” Fox said in her reply, shooting the video as she walked down a sunny street. “Sorry boys, won’t happen again.”

Representatives for the “Uncut Gems” actor did not respond immediately Tuesday to a request for confirmation. But Fox had pointed toward the future of her sexuality in an interview last year.

“I think I’m just so afraid to open that can of worms, because I know that once I do, that’s it,” Fox told The Times in September, about the decision to get into relationships with women instead of men. “There’s no coming back from it, and I know that I’ll just be a lesbian. It will happen, eventually. I’m just prolonging it, personally, because I’m afraid.”

She also wrote in her memoir about her feelings for a best friend, Gianna.

“If I were to have been open with my sexuality, I would’ve been with Gianna,” Fox told The Times. “We were low-key in love. There were times when we would do sexual things, and then never talk about it.”

The feelings apparently ran deep, prompting her to add, “If I could bring her back to life, I would trade everything apart from my son. Every dollar in my bank account, every achievement, every other person in my life. She died, and I was never the same again.”

Of course, outside of her NYC club reputation and her acting and “OMG Fashun” careers, Fox is well known for her brief, allegedly sexless stint on the arm of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The two hit the scene together for a couple of weeks in early 2021, traveling to Miami, New York City and L.A. and leaving heads spinning among those who follow such things.

Since then, Fox had sworn off men — both in relationships and in general — telling Elle last year that her attitude was, “Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me.”

She went on: “I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic.”