Commentary: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is a political thriller that shies away from politics. Why it feels like a step backward

In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) talks about the pressure of wondering if he’ll ever be enough. The same question applies to the movie.

During the final moments of “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam Wilson gets candid about the pressure he feels to be the perfect superhero.

“Because if I’m not on point, I feel like I’ve let down everyone who is fighting for a seat at that table,” Wilson tells his injured partner, Joaquin Torres. “That’s pressure … it makes you wonder if you’ll ever be enough.”

It’s a statement that can also apply to the film: Could “Captain America: Brave New World” ever be enough?

The fourth film in the “Captain America” series, “Brave New World,” which opened to a mighty $100 million at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend, is the first that sees Wilson as the eponymous hero. Portrayed by Anthony Mackie, the character was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) as a military veteran and counselor with expertise in using a high-tech winged jet pack. After befriending and fighting alongside Steve Rogers for years, the first Captain America bestowed his iconic shield and mantle to Wilson in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

In “Brave New World,” Wilson is repeatedly reminded that he’s no Steve Rogers from enemies and (supposed) allies alike. Despite questioning his decision to forgo taking a super-soldier serum to gain enhanced powers, Wilson saves the day because of his capacity for empathy and belief in other people’s ability to change.

The film arrives at a time when empathy for those we disagree with is a radical idea. Not only has America become increasingly polarized, but some people treat the humanity and the lived reality of those from underrepresented communities as just another topic to debate. Empathy is in short supply.

So despite the years between “Brave New World’s” conception, production and release, it’s easy to draw parallels between the film and current events. Wilson has to face off against a newly elected president who turns into a giant red monster in a fit of rage and goes on a destructive rampage through Washington, D.C. A president who, in previous positions, was primarily known for his anger issues and strong opinions against superheroes and other “enhanced” beings.

Though many MCU installments have avoided making overt political statements, Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” directly addressed systemic issues including racism and other inequities. The 2021 series engaged with themes that included the complicated legacy of America and what Captain America represents as well as how they affect what it means to be a Black hero in America.

More broadly, the MCU’s move toward more diverse representation through films like “Black Panther” (2018), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021) and “The Marvels” (2023) was itself a political statement. Just as much as the current trend of companies — including Disney — rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the wake of President Trump’s return to office is.

But “Brave New World” is ultimately a political thriller that shies away from politics. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is less a villain than a sympathetic character. Wilson, Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) represent three generations of Black and Latino superheroes with very distinct experiences and perspectives, but that’s more a passing detail than a central theme. Despite its global stakes, the film’s main conflict is about individual wrongs and revenge rather than anything systemic.

Perhaps it’s a bit unfair to expect “Brave New World” to bear more weight than the three “Captain America” films that preceded it. Rogers was mainly pitted against Nazis and politics itself, which are much less complicated foes (not to mention in seemingly much less complicated times).

But at a time when right-wing voices have been emboldened to speak out against even the idea of diversity and inclusion, Wilson’s ascension to Captain America by itself was going to spark backlash against “Brave New World.” Especially because racist backlash in comic book and other genre fandom is not anything new. Because of its cast and the groundwork laid by Wilson’s journey to becoming Captain America in the lead-up, “Brave New World” was a chance for the MCU to take a firmer stance.

Because “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” made clear that the idea of Captain America itself is inherently political, “Brave New World” can’t help but feel like a step backward — even as the franchise continues to march on.