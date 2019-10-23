From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.

Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.

A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.

Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.

LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.

Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.

How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.