Ryan Coogler, feeling the love for ‘Sinners,’ gives it right back to moviegoers in moving letter

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler says he and the team behind his box-office hit “Sinners” “felt a deep responsibility to entertain” moviegoers in a touching letter shared Tuesday.

As Ryan Coogler basks in the critical and commercial triumphs of his latest film, “Sinners,” he turns a mirror back on the people who helped make that success possible.

Coogler, who brought Marvel’s “Black Panther” movies to life, said in a letter shared to Instagram on Tuesday that he has “eternal gratitude” for the moviegoers who supported the vampire horror, which landed in theaters Friday. “My heart is bursting with it,” he wrote.

The “Fruitvale Station” filmmaker dedicated more than half of his letter — which he wrote on a typewriter and posted to the movie’s Instagram page — to audiences who committed to seeing “Sinners” in theaters. He acknowledged the fans who saw the film in “different formats,” those who adjusted their schedules to see the movie and others who praised “Sinners” in their inner circles.

“I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters,” he continued. “We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.”

“Sinners,” written and directed by Coogler, features longtime collaborator and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan as a pair of twins returning to their Mississippi hometown, where supernatural evils wait in the night. The Warner Bros. Pictures release opened strongly at the Easter weekend box office, earning $45.6 million and exceeding expectations. It bested fellow Warner Bros. release “A Minecraft Movie,” which earned $41.3 million the same weekend. That blockbuster, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, broke records with its $157-million domestic opening.

Even before “Sinners” saw success at the box office, the horror film was a hit among critics. The Times’ Amy Nicholson said in her review that Coogler’s latest project is “not merely a great movie but an eternal movie, one that will transcend today’s box office and tomorrow’s awards to live on as a forever favorite.”

“Coogler has orchestrated three clashing genres — drama, musical and monster movie — into a hymnal about the struggle to create something beautiful during your time on Earth,” she wrote.

Amid “Sinners’” theatrical rollout, which has garnered attention from A-listers including “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, Lakers icon LeBron James and Tyler, the Creator, among many others, Coogler wrote simply, “I believe in cinema.”

“I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society,” he added. “It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up.”

Coogler also devoted his letter to how filmmaking has allowed him to “dream, find a career, and build a more sustainable life.” He said he will thank supporters by continuing “to mine my personal human experience and relationship for more stories.” He wrote: “To see your response to the film has re-invigorated me and many others who believe in this artform.”

Coogler said “Sinners” was also a way for him to honor his ancestors and channel his adoration of fellow filmmakers and artists including Spike Lee, Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele, and late directors David Lynch and John Singleton. He concluded his letter by encouraging audiences to continue showing up in theaters.

“Together maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, what a horror movie is, and of what an IMAX audience looks like,” he wrote. “I’ll see you at the movies, popcorn bucket in hand!”

“Sinners” is now in theaters and also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, newcomer Miles Caton and Delroy Lindo.