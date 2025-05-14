Has Anna Camp finally found a pitch-perfect partner? She’s dating Jade Whipkey

Anna Camp is dating a woman, Jade Whipkey. She was previously married twice, to actors Michael Mosley and Skylar Astin.

Anna Camp is trying something new on the dating front six years after divorcing “Pitch Perfect” co-star Skylar Astin: She’s in a relationship with Jade Whipkey, a writer and a set designer for Lena Waithe’s “Legacy Talk” podcast.

The two women actually confirmed their relationship in February in a slightly profane TikTok interview with a man who goes by the name Mr. Big, but the video appears to have passed mostly under the radar until now because neither person named herself. “You” performer Camp did mention that she was an actor, but Mr. Big didn’t follow up.

The chat started with a question about their worst dates then segued into Mr. Big asking what the two expect from a guy on a first date.

“Well, I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore because I like women, and it’s great,” replied Camp, 42. She gestured toward Whipkey, who in turn put her arm around the “Mindy Project” performer.

“Yeah, same, same. Nothing. Nothing,” Whipkey added. “I’d rather you, like, not be on the date.”

Also on social media, an X user highlighted an early-May Instagram story from Camp’s account that featured Whipkey drinking a glass of white wine with the words “date night” splashed on the photo.

So there you have it. Representatives for the actor didn’t reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The “True Blood” actor was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 when she began dating co-star Astin. She was married to Astin from 2016 until 2019 when they split “amicably.”

Fellow “Pitch Perfect” castmates Ben Platt and Rebel Wilson have also come out publicly about their sexuality. Platt, who came out to his family when he was a tween, publicly announced he was gay in 2019. Wilson fell in love with a “Disney princess” instead of a prince in 2022; she and Ramona Agruma got married last September.